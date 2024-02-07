Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Ayalaan. Helmed by R Ravikumar, the science fiction drama garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences and emerged as the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. Owing to this, the makers organised a bash to celebrate the success.

Sivakarthikeyan attends Ayalaan's success bash

Several photos and videos from the bash are doing the rounds on the internet in which Sivakarthikeyan can be seen posing with the crew of Ayalaan. Dressed in a black T-shirt paired with jeans and a black cap, he was seen posing with the ensemble team of Ayalaan. His previously released film DON director Cibi Chakravarthi came as a chief guest at the party.

"Sivakarthikeyan Celebrated #Ayalaan success party with the team & with DON Dir Ciby," read the caption.

Is Ayalaan to have a sequel?

The film, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, grossed over ₹96 crore (US$12 million), against the reported budget of ₹50 crore. After witnessing the success of the film, the makers announced the sequel. During an interview in December 2023, the actor hinted that a sequel for the film would begin production soon. However, it was on January 23 that the sequel was confirmed by KJR Studios and Phantom FX, with Ravikumar and Sivakarthikeyan returning to their positions.

(A poster of Ayalaan | Image: Instagram)

Ayalaan OTT update

After having a successful run at the theatres, the makers have announced the OTT release date. The film is currently streaming on Sun NXT.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul, the duo also stars Isha Koppikar, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, David Broughton-Davies, Banupriya, Balasaravanan, Kothandam, and Rahul Madhav in pivotal roles. The film’s cinematography was done by Nirav Shah, edited by Ruben, production design by T Muthuraj, and stunt choreography by Anbariv.