Ayan Mukerji Teases War 3 Ahead Of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Sequel Release: Hopefully Leaves Fans Hungry For...

War 2 starring Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani is all set to release on August 14. The movie is the sixth chapter in the YRF's Spy Universe and generated excitement among fans with its action-packed teaser. Now, all eyes are on fresh updates from the sequel. In a new interview, Ayan Mukerji, who took over the directing duties from Siddharth Anand (director of War), talked about how it was to bring the biggest stars in India for his ambitious action project.

He also seemingly teased the next chapter in the War series when he said that he wishes to create a journey for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's characters "that is new, that hopefully leaves them (fans) hungry for more". While the next confirmed chapter in the spyverse is Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol, the possibility of War 3 has been teased by the director of the sequel himself, at least it appears so.

Ayan Mukerji says Jr NTR-Hrithik's "face-off" is the highlight

As hinted in the War 2 teaser, Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's characters' face-off will be the highlight of the movie. Ayan said that the team's focus was to elevate the movie to a point when it becomes the most rewarding portion for the viewers.

War 2 will release on August 14 | Image: X