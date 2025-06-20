Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley's Scenes From Brad Pitt's F1 Removed Completely, Internet Finds It 'Unacceptable'

F1: The Movie stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris and is all set to release worldwide on June 27. A shocking decision was taken by director Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick fame in regard with the final cut. Simone Ashley (Bridgerton and Picture This) was cast in the high-octane racing movie last July. However, her role was cut off "mostly" from the film, Kosinski shared before the release.

Damson Idris with Simone Ashley on the sets of F1 | Image: X

Ashley had shared her excitement about her role in the movie during an interview last year, detailing her shoot experience as "crazy". She shared, “I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie. I got to experience many Grand Prixs. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again.”

Without revealing the reason behind the removal of Ashley's part from F1, the director said, “It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn’t make into the final cut. But Simone, she’s an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again.”

While speculations continue about the edits to the movie, Ashley has still not broken her silence in the matter. Fans of the actress pointed out how the role cut was a last minute decision as Ashley was still promoting the movie a month back.