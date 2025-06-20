India's Got Latent: Netizens Alert Authorities As Samay Raina's Controversial Show Returns To YouTube With A Twist 4 Months After Controversy

India's Got Latent episodes were taken down from YouTube by Samay Raina in February this year | Image: X

The parody reality show India's Got Latent, created by Samay Raina, courted a massive controversy earlier this year in February for an episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani. The internet came down heavily on panelists for using perverse language, making lewd jokes, including one about "parents and sex", and other obscene remarks. In the aftermath of it, Samay removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel.

India's Got Latent clips are going viral on social media | Image: X

Months after the row, many clips of the viral show have returned on YouTube, and can be watched on the official channel India's Got Latent Clips. However, the official India's Got Latent YT page created by Samay is still inactive and the 14 episodes of the controversial show remain hidden.

India's Got Latent Clips YT channel has over 4.7 lakh subscribers and hosts over 522 videos. However, full episodes of India's Got Latent aren't available on this handle. Instead, it contains many edited clips from the show and has over 16.6 crore total views.

Samay Raina cancelled his India tour after India's Got Latent controversy | Image: Instagram

After the India's Got Latent controversy, Samay and other comedians involved went on a social media hiatus to avoid trolling. A couple of FIRs were also filed against Samay, the producers of the show and the other panelists. Ranveer also took a break from his podcast and has not been able to make a full-fledged return since. Apoorva, meanwhile, can be seen in the Prime Video reality show The Traitors now.