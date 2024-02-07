Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:13 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Akshay Kumar Skips Inauguration For THIS Reason

Actor Akshay Kuman posted a video on his Instagram handle with co-star Tiger Shroff wishing devotees of Lord Ram on the auspicious day of Pran Pratishtha.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay and Tiger shared a video
Akshay and Tiger shared a video | Image:Instagram
The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is slated to happen today and a plethora of celebrities have been invited for the ceremony. However, according to sources, actor Akshay Kumar will not be able to attend this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Reportedly, the actor has informed the board of his situation as he is shooting for his upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Jordan, and as it is a combination schedule, he will not be able to miss the shoot and fly down to Ayodhya.

The actor, along with Tiger Shroff posted a video on his Instagram account wishing the country and Lord Ram devotees on this auspicious day. He began his video with the holy chant of Jai Shree Ram and further said, “It is a big day for devotees of Lord Ram everywhere in the world. After hundreds of years, Ram Lalla is returning to his home in a grand temple in Ayodhya.”

Tiger added, “We have heard so much about it from our childhood and to see the dream come true today is a huge thing. We are waiting to light diyas and celebrate this occasion. Akshay concluded the video by saying, “ From the both of us, huge congratulations to the devotees of Lord Ram. Jai Shree Ram”.

Tiger's father Jackie Shroff flew to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha | Varinder Chawla

Several actors like Alia-Ranbir, Vicky-Katrina, Amitabh Bachchan, and Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff were spotted going to Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 09:58 IST

