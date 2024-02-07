Advertisement

Alia Bhatt, along with husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor has arrived for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The actress donned a teal green coloured saree for the special occasion and netizens noticed something special about her traditional outfit. Her saree had motifs depicting events from the Ramayana.

The actress arrived in a simple teal saree with a shawl of the same colour. As the pictures from her appearance went viral, fan pages on X, formerly known as Twitter noticed something very special about her outfit. The saree had beautiful motif designs that depicted the Ramayana tales. Netizens observed the Ram Setu and Lord Hanuman on the border of her beautiful saree. One fan posted pictures of the saree with the caption, “ Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs.” while others praised the actress for including the cultural and spiritual aspect in her outfit so subtly.

Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs.#AliaBhatt #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/9lVMIJRLem — ritika👽| RK ANIMAL ERA (@ritikatweetssx) January 22, 2024

Actress Kangana Ranaut was also seen wearing a beautiful off-white and orange saree with Lord Krishna’s image embroidered on the sleeves of her blouse. Earlier, Kriti Sanon had adorned a saree during Adipurush promotions with Ramayana depicted as embroidery.

Alia is one of the celebrities who have had the opportunity to be a part of the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya, along with actors like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit.