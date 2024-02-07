Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Alia Bhatt's Teal Saree Has A Ramayan Connection - Check Details

Fans noticed that actress Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree with episodes from Aramauyana depicted as motifs and embroidery.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt in Ramayana-inspired saree
Alia Bhatt in Ramayana-inspired saree | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt, along with husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor has arrived for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The actress donned a teal green coloured saree for the special occasion and netizens noticed something special about her traditional outfit. Her saree had motifs depicting events from the Ramayana.

The actress arrived in a simple teal saree with a shawl of the same colour. As the pictures from her appearance went viral, fan pages on X, formerly known as Twitter noticed something very special about her outfit. The saree had beautiful motif designs that depicted the Ramayana tales. Netizens observed the Ram Setu and Lord Hanuman on the border of her beautiful saree. One fan posted pictures of the saree with the caption, “ Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs.” while others praised the actress for including the cultural and spiritual aspect in her outfit so subtly.

Actress Kangana Ranaut was also seen wearing a beautiful off-white and orange saree with Lord Krishna’s image embroidered on the sleeves of her blouse. Earlier, Kriti Sanon had adorned a saree during Adipurush promotions with Ramayana depicted as embroidery.

Alia is one of the celebrities who have had the opportunity to be a part of the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya, along with actors like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit. 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

23 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World10 minutes ago

  2. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News14 minutes ago

  4. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement