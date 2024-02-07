Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:40 IST

'Ayodhyapati Ram Lalla Ki Jai' Says Adipurush Maker Om Raut As He Attends Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Adipurush filmmaker Om Raut, who was among the many attendees at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, shared a photo from the event with a note.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Om Raut
Om Raut at RamMandir in Ayodhya | Image:Om Raut/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Om Raut, who recently was in the news for making Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan attended the grand Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. He was accompanied by his wife for the event. The filmmaker shared a photo of himself with his wife in the backdrop of the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Instagram. The filmmaker also penned a devotional note, expressing his joy over the temple construction. 

Om Raut Attends Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha 

Om Raut took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of himself from the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. The filmmaker captioned his post, “Ayodhyapati Ram Lalla Ki Jai! Jai Shri Ram!” 

Om Raut was previously criticised for making Adipurush, which was based on the Indian epic Ramayana. The makers of the film were slammed for its VFX. The film was also criticised for its colloquial dialogue and language.

Other celebs at Ayodhya 

January 22, the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event saw the presence of the many who's who of the Indian film industry. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene, Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, and Madhur Bhandarkar among others. 

They all witnessed the ceremony, which saw singers like Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Anuradha Paudwal among others sing divine Ram Bhajans and PM Modi performing the historic ritual of pran pratishtha. 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:30 IST

