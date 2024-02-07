Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana and South Korean singing sensation Eric Nam recently reunited after meeting for the first time at the TIME 100 Impact Award in Singapore. Both the stars won the title. Ever since, the two have formed a mutual admiration, which was recently proved after the former hosted the Korean singer during his recent visit to India for Lollapalooza.

Ayushmann hosts Korean singer Eric Nam

Eric, who is currently visiting India for Lollapalooza, met Ayushmann last year at the TIME 100 Impact Award in Singapore which they both won. After the actor heard that Eric was going to be in his city, Mumbai, he wanted to host him and take him on a deliciously lip-smacking culinary journey of India!

Ayushmann went all out to give Eric a food experience that he would remember forever as he was fed with some of the best dishes from the North to the South and from the East to the West.

Ayushmann makes Eric gorge on Kanda Bhajiya, Hyderabadi Biryani

Ayushmann made Eric gorge on Kanda Bhajiya with green chutney and red chutney (West Indian specialty), Pindi Chole Amritsari Kulcha (a North Indian delicacy), Hyderabadi Gosht Ki Biryani with Raaita (a South Indian nonveg sensation) and Ras Malai from the fabled East.

Talking about the experience Ayushmann said, “I realised that Eric is a big foodie and I wanted to give him the best food experience in our country that he will never be able to forget. Our beautiful country, our Incredible India is also known across the world for its culinary might. We have so many cultures that the cuisine is extremely diverse and unique. Indian food is a celebration of life itself and I wanted Eric to feel that when he is in India. I could see his eyes go wide each time he took a bite and savoured each dish to the fullest. I was happy seeing him happy because I truly believe in the saying ‘Atithi Devo Bhava.”

Eric shares his food experience in India

Meanwhile the Athithi, Eric Nam said, "Ayushmann was such a gracious and welcoming host. We took a short but delicious culinary trip throughout India as he guided me through some of the tastiest dishes of this beautiful and vast country. I am an avid foodie and being able to try these diverse dishes in one sitting with Ayushmann as my guide was truly wonderful. I love India and it was so much fun tasting every corner of your country’s incredible food palate. My favourite dish of the experience was chole and roti, and of course the fun conversations I shared with Ayushmann were a blast. I really hope to be able to visit India very often to explore the vastness of this country’s cultures and beauties, and of course to have some more delicious foods!"