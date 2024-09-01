sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams |

Published 00:26 IST, September 1st 2024

Ayushmann Khurrana On Doing Films On Lesser Explored Subjects: I Had No Option As An Outsider

Ayushmann Khurrana said he started his journey as a theatre actor, where he would pick up subjects or social issues that were not explored earlier.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut with the movie Vicky Donor | Image: @ayushmannk/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:26 IST, September 1st 2024