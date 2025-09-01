Complete Mockery Of Civic Sense: Sumona Chakravarti Flags Safety Concerns In Mumbai After Protestors Mob Her Car, Deletes Post Later

Sumona Chakravarti shared her harrowing experience while driving in South Mumbai on the afternoon of August 31. Taking to her Instagram account, the Kapil Sharma Show fame penned a strongly worded note after protesters mobbed her car. She questioned the lack of safety protocols and the ‘lawlessness’ around the peaceful protest. However, the actress deleted the post this morning.

In her post, the actress mentioned driving from Colaba to Fort at 12:30 pm on Sunday with a friend when a mob blocked her car. She recalled, "One man with an orange stole banging on my bonnet, smirking. Pressing his protruding belly against my car. Shimmying in front of me like he's proving some sick point. His friends banging on my windows, shouting "Jai Maharashtra!" & laughing." She asserted that the same incident repeated within a span of 5 minutes.

A screengrab of Sumona's now-deleted post | Image: Instagram

She also mentioned that no police officers were seen at the location at the time. Describing the exact incident, Sumona detailed, “Just me, in my car, in broad daylight, in South Bombay-feeling unsafe. And the streets? Piled with banana peels, plastic bottles, filth. Pavements taken over. Protesters eating, sleeping, bathing, cooking, pissing, shitting, video calling, making reels, doing Mumbai darshan in the name of protest. A complete mockery of civic sense.”



She added that she was ‘tempted’ to record a video of the agitation but feared it would provoke the protestors to react more violently. She concluded the note by writing, "Peaceful protests exist-we've seen them for causes far more urgent. And yet, those are the ones the police clamp down on. But here? Absolute lawlessness. As a tax-paying citizen, as a woman, and as someone who loves this city, I'm left disturbed. We deserve better than this mockery of governance and civic responsibility. We deserve the right to feel safe in our own city.”



