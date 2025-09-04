Baaghi 4 Advance Booking: Tiger Shroff Starrer Ahead Of Sitaare Zameen Par And Sky Force, But Misses A Spot In Top 5

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa are all set to bring their latest movie Baaghi 4 to the screens on September 5. The movie is releasing in a clash with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files and the much anticipated Hollywood horror movie The Conjuring: Last Rites. While the three titles will have to battle it out for the audiences' attention once they release, the advance bookings have painted a picture of which movie is in lead.

How much has Baaghi 4 collected in advance booking?

Baaghi 4 has sold over 1.40 lakh tickets in India for day 1 from 8324 shows so far. It has collected ₹3.45 crore. The numbers may touch the ₹4 crore mark but are unlikely to go beyond that. Baaghi 4 has minted more than Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (₹3.31 crore) in advance booking for the opening day and will also surpass Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force (₹3.82 crore) to occupy the 7th spot in the list of biggest pre-sales for a Bollywood movie in 2025. The sixth and the fifth spot are occupied by Raid 2 (₹6.52 crore) and Housefull 5 (₹8.02 crore).

Baaghi 4 is directed by A Harsha | Image: X

Baaghi 4 unlikely to be Tiger's best opener post pandemic

Releasing in a three-way clash, Baaghi 4 is expected to take an opening of ₹9-11 crore, according to Sumit Kadel. It is unlikely to be Tiger's biggest opener post-pandemic, with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar, taking the lead with around ₹15.65 crore biz on day 1. However, it will take a better opening than Heropanti 2 (₹6.70 crore) and Ganapath (₹2.5 crore).

Baaghi 4 stars Tiger Shroff as Ronnie | Image: X