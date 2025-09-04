Republic World
Updated 4 September 2025 at 18:00 IST

SSMB29 Fresh Leak Confirms Indiana Jones Touch To Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's Movie | PHOTO

Mahesh Babu's rugged look and the jungle setting confirms that SSMB29 will be high on action and adventure, with the actor presenting the iconic look of Indiana Jones to desis.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
A photo of Mahesh Babu in full costume from SSMB29 set has leaked online
A photo of Mahesh Babu in full costume from SSMB29 set has leaked online | Image: Republic
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are currently filming for their much-awaited untitled next. A teaser poster of the movie was shared by the makers, with the promise that a never-seen-before teaser for the movie will be launched in November this year. The hashtag 'Globetrotter' accompanied in the director's post led to speculations that it may be the title of the project but there is no confirmation yet from the makers. Meanwhile, the cast and crew have shifted base to Kenya for the next part of the shoot.

SSMB29 first look will be revealed in November | Image: X

From the sets, a leaked image of Mahesh Babu has gone viral on social media. It is being claimed that the team is filming for the movie in Nairobi currently. In the snap, Mahesh Babu sports curly hair as he appears in full look for SSMB29. He also wears a costume holster over his T-shirt and sunglasses. The crew can be seen setting up around the actor. Rajamouli is known to shoot his projects in secrecy, trying to prevent leaks. However, the purported image of Mahesh Babu, reportedly from Nairobi, has proved that despite all attempts, set leaks are unavoidable.  

Mahesh Babu films for SSMB29 in Nairobi | Image: X&nbsp;

The leaked image has also confirmed the genre of the movie. Earlier, Rajamouli had said, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots." Mahesh's rugged look and the jungle setting confirms that the film will be high on action and adventure, with the actor presenting the iconic look of Indiana Jones to the desis.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that around ninety-five per cent of all the scenes of SSMB29 set in Africa will be shot in Kenya. The country's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Musalia W Mudavadi said that the sweeping plains of the Masai Mara to the scenic Naivasha, the rugged Samburu, and the iconic Amboseli, “Kenya’s landscapes are now etched into what is set to become the largest film production in Asia.”

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 4 September 2025 at 18:00 IST

