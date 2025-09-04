Sidharth Malhotra Vs Arjun Kapoor: Which Actor Has More Flops? Box Office Performance Of Actors' Films Post-pandemic

Param Sundari is shaping up to be a let-down for the lead actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. The film has not been able to cross the ₹40 crore mark at the box office within 6 days of its theatrical run, despite enjoying a solo release. The film has become Sidharth Malhotra's eighth consecutive underperformer at the domestic box office, with his last successful venture being Kapoor & Sons (2016), which was dubbed a ‘semi-hit’. His recent setback has propelled social media users to spark compassion for the actor, with Arjun Kapoor, who has, over the years, earned a reputation for delivering unsuccessful projects. While both actors have earned wide acclaim, critically, the commercial aspect of their films paints a different picture.

How many box office hits has Sidharth Malhotra given in the last 4 years?

Sidharth Malhotra got a glamorous start to his career with Dharma's Student of the Year (2012). He played diverse roles in his subsequent releases, Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) and Ek Villain (2014), both of which were received well. His next best film was Kapoor & Sons (2016), which minted ₹ 73.22 Cr in India. However, the post-pandemic releases of the actor paint a grim picture. While he is most acclaimed for the film Shershaah (2021), the film got a direct-to-OTT release, and therefore could be categorised as a hit or a flop.

After 2021, Sidharth Malhotra was first seen in Thank God (2022; budget ₹63 crore), which was a flop with ₹ 36.35 Cr collection. His next was again a digital release - Mission Majnu (2023). Sidharth was then seen in Yodha (2024; budget ₹55 crore), which raked in ₹ 33.48 Cr and was also declared a flop. His latest Param Sundari is also shaping up to end its theatrical run with an underwhelming collection. Made on a budget of ₹50-₹60 crore, the movie's growth will be further deterred following the release of new titles such as Conjuring: Last Rites, The Bengal Files and Baaghi 4.

How many flops has Arjun Kapoor delivered in the last 4 years?

Arjun Kapoor has become infamous for being part of films that turn out to be a bad venture. Post-pandemic, the actor was first seen in Ek Villain Returns (2022; budget ₹80 crore). A sequel to Sidharth Malhotra's film, the movie made ₹ 36.26 Cr and was dubbed as an average performer at the box office. He was then seen in Kuttey (2023; budget ₹50 crore), which finished its lifetime run with just ₹4.65 crore. His next release, The Lady Killer (budget ₹45 crore), is not only an underperformer for the actor but also one of the lowest-grossing movies of Bollywood of all time. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the movie did not even cross ₹1 crore at the ticketing counter.



Also Read: Param Sundari BO: Registers Lowest Single-Day Biz Ahead Of New Releases