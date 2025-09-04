Updated 4 September 2025 at 14:12 IST
Baaghi 4: CBFC Asks Multiple Scene Deletions From Tiger Shroff Starrer Including Frontal Nudity Shots And Cuss Words Despite 'A' Rating
Baaghi 4: Ahead of the release of Tiger Shroff, Harnaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa starrer, the film underwent significant Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) scrutiny.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Baaghi 4: The fourth chapter of the Tiger Shroff starrer is set to release on September 5. The movie, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa, has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an ‘A’ rating. Despite Baaghi 4 being deemed fit to be viewed only by an 18-plus audience, the certification board has asked for significant changes in the Tiger Shroff starrer.
What are the changes made in Baaghi 4 by CBFC?
Baaghi 4 was certified ‘A’ on August 26. The Examining Committee (EC) has now enforced 23 visual and audio cuts. Scenes showing gore and violence in the movie are the reasons behind the 18+ rating. As per Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC committee has cut shots of ‘hands being cut and two shots of goons being cut and killed by swords’. A 11-second scene showing excessive violence has been chopped off. Additionally, scenes with a character's foot on a coffin, lighting a cigarette from a diya, and overtly sexual scenes were deleted. A frontal nudity scene in Baaghi 4 was 'hidden' by the CBFC.
Also Read: Meet The Real-Life Lovers Of The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Members
A shot in which a knife was thrown at Jesus Christ has been deleted. Scenes showing extreme violence have also been weeded out. Additionally, sexually suggestive dialogues have been muted. As per the publication, the total runtime of 157.05 minutes ie, 2 hours, 37 minutes and 5 seconds.
Also Read: Maalik OTT: Rajkummar's Action Thriller Will Premiere On Prime Video
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 4 September 2025 at 14:12 IST