Baaghi 4: CBFC Asks Multiple Scene Deletions From Tiger Shroff Starrer Including Frontal Nudity Shots And Cuss Words Despite 'A' Rating

Baaghi 4: The fourth chapter of the Tiger Shroff starrer is set to release on September 5. The movie, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa, has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an ‘A’ rating. Despite Baaghi 4 being deemed fit to be viewed only by an 18-plus audience, the certification board has asked for significant changes in the Tiger Shroff starrer.

What are the changes made in Baaghi 4 by CBFC?

Baaghi 4 was certified ‘A’ on August 26. The Examining Committee (EC) has now enforced 23 visual and audio cuts. Scenes showing gore and violence in the movie are the reasons behind the 18+ rating. As per Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC committee has cut shots of ‘hands being cut and two shots of goons being cut and killed by swords’. A 11-second scene showing excessive violence has been chopped off. Additionally, scenes with a character's foot on a coffin, lighting a cigarette from a diya, and overtly sexual scenes were deleted. A frontal nudity scene in Baaghi 4 was 'hidden' by the CBFC.



