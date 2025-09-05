The Conjuring Last Rites Beats Tom Cruise Starrer Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning To Become Top Hollywood Opener In India In 2025

The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 1: The horror film has got off to a sensational start at the India box office after releasing on September 5. The Conjuring: Last Rites is said to be the last case of demonologist pair Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga respectively in the franchise, and huge hype surrounds this spook fest. Early reviews to the movie have been good and box office numbers are proof of its initial commercial success here.

The Conjuring Last Rites grabs a spot in top 10 Hollywood openers in India

The fourth installment of The Conjuring franchise minted ₹16.6 crore+ by 9 pm on its opening day in India. The horror film has surpassed the opening day figures of Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning by a good margin thus emerging as the best Hollywood opener in India in 2025. It has surpassed all expectations and is headed towards ₹20 crore day 1 biz here.

The Conjuring: Last Rites stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga | Image: X

Some paid previews of The Conjuring: Last Rites opened on September 4 late night, setting the tone for a good strat. On Friday, it zoomed past the two Hindi movies that released alongside - Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and director Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. While Baaghi 4 managed a double digit opening day figures in the range of ₹11-12 crore, The Bengal Files struggled with under ₹2 crore biz. The Conjuring 4 is the seventh biggest Hollywood opener in India, behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Conjuring Last Rites is the biggest opener in the franchise

The Conjuring universe, consisting of The Nun and Annabelle movies, has nine titles so far. Of this, The Nun (2018) was the franchise biggest opener in India so far, with a solid ₹10.8 crore collection. Now, The Conjuring: Last Rites bags the top spot.

The Conjuring franchise is created by James Wan | Image: X