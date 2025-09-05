Updated 5 September 2025 at 22:37 IST
Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Beats Thug Life To Become 5th Biggest Tamil Opener Of 2025
Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi minted over ₹15 crore in all languages in India on day 1. Its day 1 collections were behind other Tamil releases - Coolie (₹44.5 crore), Good Bad Ugly (₹28.15 crore), Vidaamuyarchi (₹25.5 crore) and Retro (₹17.25 crore).
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 1: Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan's latest release is an action thriller directed by AR Murugadoss. Madharaasi has been getting mixed reviews on social media after releasing on September 5 but has still managed to become the fifth biggest Kollywood opener this year, beating Kamal Haasan's Thug Life.
Madharaasi opens well at the box office
Madharaasi has become Sivakarthikeyan's second biggest opener so far, only behind his last year blockbuster movie Amaran, with Sai Pallavi. The advance booking for the actor's latest were not up to the expectations, but on the day of release, the audience did show up at cinema halls.
Madharaasi minted over ₹15 crore in all languages in India on day 1. Its day 1 collections were behind other Tamil releases - Coolie (₹44.5 crore), Good Bad Ugly (₹28.15 crore), Vidaamuyarchi (₹25.5 crore) and Retro (₹17.25 crore). Sivakarthikeyan has seen back-to-back hits in the past few years (Doctor, Prince, Ayalaan, Maaveeran and Amaran) and is pegged to take over the reigns of the Tamil film industry at the box office. With a good opening for Madharaasi, he is making further inroads and is among the most sought after Tamil stars. This is an important film for director AR Murugadoss too, whose Sikandar with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was a big commercial dud earlier this year.
What is Madharaasi about?
In the action thriller film Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss, Sivakarthikeyan plays Raghu Ram, a peculiar man with a death wish. We see him attempt suicide from a flyover as he wishes to die since he cannot cope with the separation from his love interest, Malathi (Rukmini Vasanth). Things take a turn in his life when he meets the cop Prem (Biju Menon). Virat (Vidyutt Jammwal) and Chirag (Shabeer Kallarakkal are the two villains in the movie who are lookin to profit from the business of illegal gun supply.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 5 September 2025 at 22:37 IST