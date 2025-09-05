Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Beats Thug Life To Become 5th Biggest Tamil Opener Of 2025

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 1: Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan's latest release is an action thriller directed by AR Murugadoss. Madharaasi has been getting mixed reviews on social media after releasing on September 5 but has still managed to become the fifth biggest Kollywood opener this year, beating Kamal Haasan's Thug Life.

Madharaasi opens well at the box office

Madharaasi has become Sivakarthikeyan's second biggest opener so far, only behind his last year blockbuster movie Amaran, with Sai Pallavi. The advance booking for the actor's latest were not up to the expectations, but on the day of release, the audience did show up at cinema halls.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Madhraasi also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal | Image: X

Madharaasi minted over ₹15 crore in all languages in India on day 1. Its day 1 collections were behind other Tamil releases - Coolie (₹44.5 crore), Good Bad Ugly (₹28.15 crore), Vidaamuyarchi (₹25.5 crore) and Retro (₹17.25 crore). Sivakarthikeyan has seen back-to-back hits in the past few years (Doctor, Prince, Ayalaan, Maaveeran and Amaran) and is pegged to take over the reigns of the Tamil film industry at the box office. With a good opening for Madharaasi, he is making further inroads and is among the most sought after Tamil stars. This is an important film for director AR Murugadoss too, whose Sikandar with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was a big commercial dud earlier this year.

What is Madharaasi about?