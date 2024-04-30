Advertisement

Babil Khan often pens social media posts recalling the time he spent with his dad, the late Irrfan Khan. On April 30, a day after Khan’s death anniversary, Babil shared two posts about what he learned from his father about laughter and true friendship. Irrfan died on April 29, 2020, while undergoing treatment for a colon infection caused by neuroendocrine cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and sought treatment in the UK for a year.

What Irrfan Khan taught son Babil about the power of laughter?

Babil's first post on Instagram was about what he learned about "laughter" from his father. He wrote that laughter is "precisely the soul" of all existence, but when a person loses it, he/she becomes serious towards life. Encouraging that life is beyond achieving success, he added, "Your job is not to succeed, but to live, whatever the wind brings to you. So stop trying to achieve and start trying to celebrate the joy of what you love doing."

In the first photo, Irrfan can be seen enjoying a cricket match with Ranvir Shorey. It was followed by another laughing image of the late actor from the sets of Angrezi Medium. The carousel post concludes with the father-son duo enjoying quality time together.

Babil recalls Irrfan Khan's bond with Homi Adajania

Today, Babil is celebrating his father, Irrfan, and in the next post, he talked about "true friendship". He shared that it is the great equaliser of pride. "No formidable demon of superbia can survive the piercing love of a true friendship," he added.

He recalled that there were very few people towards the end who made Irrfan laugh, and among them was filmmaker Homi. "I guess that is the greatest gift of all, laughter," he concluded.

You taught me to be a warrior: Babil Khan

A day before Irrfan's death anniversary, Babil penned a heartfelt note promising his late father that he would not give up and would fight for their family. An excerpt from his note read, "You taught me to be a warrior but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope and you taught me to fight for the people. I will not give up. I love you so much."

What's next for Babil Khan?

Babil made his acting debut in Bollywood with Qala (2022) for which he earned positive reviews from the audience and critics. He has since starred in The Railway Men and Friday Night Plan. Next, he will reportedly be seen in The Umesh Chronicles.