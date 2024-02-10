Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 00:58 IST

Babil Khan Remembers Father Irrfan Khan, Pens Emotional Note: I Wish I Could...

Babil Khan shared throwback photos with his father on Instagram handle and penned a long note wishing a last dance with him.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Irrfan, Babil Khan
Irrfan, Babil Khan | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a heartwarming Instagram post on February 9, Babil Khan paid tribute to his father, the late Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan. Sharing a photo of them together on a boat, Babil poured his heart out in a touching message and remembered about his bond with his father. The post captured the warmth between father and son, with Irrfan gazing sideways and Babil looking into the distance.

What did Babil say about Dad Irrfan in his latest post?

Babil's heartfelt words conveyed the depth of his loss and the cherished memories he holds dear. "Nobody knew him like I did, nobody has known me like he did," Babil began his tribute. He expressed the pain of missing his father deeply and reflected on the joy in Irrfan's voice whenever he called out his name. Babil also shared the difficulty of coping with Irrfan's absence during his shooting schedules while recalling tender moments like feeling his father's beard on his fingers or gently resting his fingertips on Irrfan's eyelids as he napped.

The emotional letter concluded with Babil expressing his longing for one last dance with his father and acknowledging the invaluable lessons Irrfan imparted to him. He concluded by saying, “I wish I could have one last dance with you. And to tell you, that without your lessons, I never would have survived. I will look for you. I will find you again. Somewhere. Beyond.”

What is Babil Khan up to next?

Babil made his debut in the film industry with Qala and was recently seen in the web series The Railway Men, alongside popular actors like Kay Kay Menon and R. Madhavan. The series, which premiered on November 18 explored the tragic events of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy in a compelling four-part narrative.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, and is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil Khan - Ayaan Khan.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

