Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff 'About To End The World' In New Poster

Advertisement

BREAKING: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makers recently shared a new intriguing poster of the film featuring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Along with the new poster, the makers announced that the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release on January 24. Meanwhile, the film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Eid, which is April 2024.

A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar shares new poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar also shared the poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on his social media handle. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “When it comes to saving the world, tere piche tera yaar khada hai! 🤜🤛#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out tomorrow.” Soon after he made the post, his fans took to the comments to express their excitement. In the new poster, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar can be seen brandishing their guns in a war-like situation. They can be seen using machine guns to fight off their enemies.

Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to clash with Maidaan in theatres

Recently, the makers of Maidaan announced that the film starring Ajay Devgn will release on the occasion of Eid 2024. Despite facing multiple delays, Maidan is all set to grace the theatres alongside Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Maidaan is based on a true story of an unsung hero who made history in the world of football. In the film, Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, coach and manager of the Indian football team back in the 1950s. With a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and dialogues by Ritesh Shah, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in pivotal roles. As both high-budgeted movies Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are all set to clash, it would be interesting to witness what the former has to offer after such a long delay.



