Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Director Teases Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mystery Villain Ahead Of Trailer

All eyes are currently on the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The teaser of the film has hinted that it will be a treat for action film lovers. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will release on Eid in April, with its trailer all set to be dropped on March 26. On Sunday, the director teased the mystery villain in the film, to be played by Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image: YouTube screengrab

Prithviraj's villain role teased ahead of BMCM trailer

When the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released, it did not reveal the look of Prithviraj Sukumaran as the film's antagonist Kabir. However, his menacing voice did play over the visuals as he hinted that the world awaits a catastrophe. Now, Ali shared a still from his upcoming actioner, somewhat revealing the look of Prithviraj's character.

A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image: Ali Abbas Zafar/X

A man's silhouette appears in the midst of fire. He is shown to be wearing a long leather jacket and a mask to cover his face. As suggested in the teaser, the film's villain could use AI to take on Akshay and Tiger's characters in the film. More details on the mystery villain played by Prithviraj will be revealed in the coming days.

What Ali Abbas Zafar has said about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F play significant parts in BMCM. Teasing the big scale of the action scenes in the film, Ali Abbas Zafar said, "We shot with an intention that action jo hona chahiye wo dhamakedaar hona chiye aur real hona chahiye, and we have made sure that it looks really believable. We hope the audience join the real action on screen by their heroes.” The film has been shot in Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland and Jordan