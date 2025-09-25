Updated 25 September 2025 at 13:16 IST
Bads of Bollywood Actors Bobby Deol And Raghav Juyal Spotted At Ind Vs Ban Asia Cup 2025 Match In Dubai | Watch
Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal, who recently co-starred in the show Ba***ds Of Bollywood, took to the stands to watch the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Wednesday.
Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal, who play Ajay Talvar and Parvaiz in Ba***ds Of Bollywood, respectively, were spotted in Dubai. The actors took to the stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to witness the clash between India and Bangladesh live. The cricket match is a part of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash.
India and Bangladesh cricket teams went up against each other at the Asia Cup 2025 match. Among the sea of fans cheering for team India's victory were Raghav Juyal and Bobby Deol. The actors were spotted sitting in a special spot reserved for the cast of Ba***ds Of Bollywood.
Several photos and videos of Raghav and Bobby Deol from the stadium went viral in no time. The match was extra special as the outcome was in favour of the Indian cricket team. Despite a flawed performance, India stormed into the final of the Asia Cup 2025 after a 41-run triumph against Bangladesh in the Super Fours clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.
Raghav Juyal's and Bobby Deol's performance in Ba***ds Of Bollywood receives high praise
Raghav Juyal plays a devoted friend, Parvaiz, to the protagonist Aasman Singh (played by Lakshya Lalwani) in Ba***ds Of Bollywood. Bobby Deol also plays the pivotal role of Ajay Talwar in the series, directed by Aryan Khan. The series also stars Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh and Sahher Bambba as Karishma Talwar, with cameos by Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.
Published On: 25 September 2025 at 11:58 IST