Bads of Bollywood Actors Bobby Deol And Raghav Juyal Spotted At Ind Vs Ban Asia Cup 2025 Match In Dubai | Watch

Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal, who play Ajay Talvar and Parvaiz in Ba***ds Of Bollywood, respectively, were spotted in Dubai. The actors took to the stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to witness the clash between India and Bangladesh live. The cricket match is a part of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash.

India and Bangladesh cricket teams went up against each other at the Asia Cup 2025 match. Among the sea of fans cheering for team India's victory were Raghav Juyal and Bobby Deol. The actors were spotted sitting in a special spot reserved for the cast of Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

Several photos and videos of Raghav and Bobby Deol from the stadium went viral in no time. The match was extra special as the outcome was in favour of the Indian cricket team. Despite a flawed performance, India stormed into the final of the Asia Cup 2025 after a 41-run triumph against Bangladesh in the Super Fours clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.



Raghav Juyal's and Bobby Deol's performance in Ba***ds Of Bollywood receives high praise