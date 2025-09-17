Updated 17 September 2025 at 18:30 IST
The Bads Of Bollywood: Streaming Date, Time, Full Episode List, Starry Cameos And All You Need To Know About Aryan Khan's Debut Show
Here's everything you need to know about the most awaited Hindi show of the year - The Ba***ds of Bollywood. From exact time it begins streaming on Netflix to the number of episodes and all the starry cameos, here's what to expect from Aryan Khan's directorial debut.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The Bads Of Bollywood: This Netflix show is the one to look out for Bollywood fans. Marking the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a cheeky, no-filter toast (and roast) to the world behind the curtain. Filmy, fiery, and full-throttle entertainment, the series is all set to stream from September 18. Here's everything you need to know about the most awaited Hindi show of the year.
Where to stream The Ba***ds of Bollywood?
The Ba***ds of Bollywood will stream on Netflix. The streamer unveiled the teaser and trailer of the show earlier this year in a star-studded event, and will now host all its episodes. Praising Aryan’s work, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, “He’s a very good director. The show is fun, sharp, and full of humour. It explores Bollywood in a way that feels fresh and authentic.”
When will The Ba***ds of Bollywood stream?
The Ba***ds of Bollywood will begin streaming on Friday September 18. All episodes will be available on Netflix on this date.
What time to tune into Netflix for The Ba***ds of Bollywood?
Netflix usually airs new content post noon. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is expected to premiere at 12.30 pm.
How many episodes are there in The Ba***ds of Bollywood?
The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a seven episode series. It is unclear if there will be a season 2 of the show or not.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood cameo roles
The Ba***ds of Bollywood will take fans behind the scenes of how Hindi cinema functions. The trailer has hinted that the show is full of cameo roles. Some stars featuring in it are:
Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan
Aamir Khan
Karan Johar
Disha Patani
Sara Ali Khan
Ranveer Singh
SS Rajamouli
Badshah
Arjun Kapoor
Tamannaah
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Rajkummar Rao
What is the plot of The Ba***ds of Bollywood
According to Netflix, The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), sharp-tongued manager Sanya (Anya Singh) and his ever-supportive family by his side — his uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh) and father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli) — Aasmaan steps into the world of glitter and grit.
He is soon to find that dreams come at a price, especially when ambition and ego collide. Aasmaan finds himself up against his biggest challenge yet, superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), when he is cast opposite his daughter, Bollywood newcomer Karishma (Sahher Bambba). What follows is a sharp, self-aware saga, set against the irresistible spectacle of Hindi cinema.
Meet the cast of The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh
Anya Singh as Sanya Ahmed
Bobby Deol as Ajay Talwar
Sahher Bambba as Karishma Talwar
Raghav Juyal as Parvaiz
Manoj Pahwa as Avtar
Mona Singh as Neeta Singh
Vijayant Kohli as Rajat Singh
Manish Chaudhari as Freddy Sodawallah
Rajat Bedi as Jaraj Saxena
Gautami Kapoor
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 17 September 2025 at 18:12 IST