Bandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Bobby Deol Starrer Struggles, Concludes Opening Weekend At ₹2.45 Crore

Bandar Box Office Collection: Bobby Deol starrer, which opened to positive reviews, is underperforming in India. The film, which is inspired by a real-life event, revolves around an ageing TV actor who gets accused of rape of his ex-girlfriend. The positive reviews didn't translate into box office numbers; hence, the film is struggling.

Bandar box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹1 crore across 1,076 shows, taking the total to ₹2.45 crore. The film opened at ₹50 lakh with 1,365 shows, and since then, the number of shows has declined. On Saturday, the film earned ₹95 lakh in India.

Bandar registered 26.60 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (82.5 per cent).

What is the plot of Bandar?

The film revolves around Bobby Deol as Samar Mehra, a fading television superstar struggling with fame, loneliness and a flirtatious public image. The story takes a dark turn after Samar connects with a woman, played by Sapna Pabbi, through a dating app. She later accuses him of rape, blackmail and extortion. While Samar insists he is innocent and describes the woman as a stalker, the film shows him being pulled into a legal battle against a deeply corrupt system.

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Apart from Bobby Deol, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles. The thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap also premiered at the Special Presentations Program of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.

The screenplay has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for acclaimed titles such as Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab.