Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan-Pooja Hegde-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Sees 20 Percent Growth, Concludes Opening Weekend At ₹24 Crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur starrer has been performing poorly in India and overseas. The film had a disappointing opening, collecting only 7.50 crore in India. On the first Saturday, the film didn't show any solid growth. It was only on Sunday that the film registered 20 per cent growth. However, it was not enough, despite being listed among the highly anticipated movies of 2026.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the comedy drama collected ₹9 crore on the third day across 8,616 shows. This brings the net total to ₹24 crore and the gross to ₹28.80 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹3 crore, taking the total to ₹8.50 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide collection stands at ₹37.30 crore.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai registered 26.75 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (57.3 per cent).

Hai Jawani Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona OTT release

Amid the lukewarm performance of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, there is a heightened interest in the film's OTT release. While the film is still running in theatres, some social media users have shown intrigue about the film's premiere on OTT platforms. Since there is no official announcement yet, there are some reports about which streaming platform the movie will be released on. According to reports, the film will premiere on ZEE5 after six weeks of its release. Which means the film will make its digital release in August 2026.

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The film is helmed by David Dhawan and also stars Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles.