Bandar Box Office Collection Day 4: No Takers For Bobby Deol Starrer, Sees 70 Percent Dip On Monday

Bandar Box Office Collection: Bobby Deol's starrer is struggling to attract viewers despite earning positive reviews upon release. The film, which opened at ₹50 lakh, saw a 70 per cent decline on Monday. Even the number of shows has dropped.

Bandar box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, Bandar collected ₹30 lakh across 924 shows in India. Adding four-day collection, the total stands at ₹2.75 crore and the gross total at ₹3.30 crore. The film registered 12.93 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Monday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (37 per cent).

The film is suffering due to the clash with Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. On Monday, the film earned ₹3.50 crore in India, taking the net total to ₹27.50 crore.

What is the plot of Bandar?

The film is inspired by a real-life event. The story follows Bobby Deol as Samar Mehra, a fading television superstar struggling with fame, loneliness and a flirtatious public image. The story takes a dark turn after Samar connects with a woman, played by Sapna Pabbi, through a dating app. She later accuses him of rape, blackmail and extortion. While Samar insists he is innocent and describes the woman as a stalker, the film shows him being pulled into a legal battle against a deeply corrupt system.

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Apart from Bobby Deol, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles. The thriller is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Last year in September, the film premiered at the Special Presentations Program of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.