Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan Starrer Witnesses Expected Monday Dip

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde starrer hit the big screens on June 5. Ever since its release, the movie has been underperforming at the box office. The comedy drama, said to be David Dhawan's swansong, was received with mixed to negative reviews from cinegoers. The Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde starrer has been criticised for its repetitive dialogues, tone deaf punchlines and outdated storyline. Amid this, the box office of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also remained lukewarm.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai unable to cross ₹30 crore mark at the box office

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is shaping up to be one of the worst performers for Varun Dhawan. The comedy movie opened to ₹7.50 crore and witnessed a slight increase in collection on Sunday. It concluded the first weekend with ₹24 crore in collection.

On the first Monday of release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai witnessed an expected dip in collection. As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, the movie amassed a total of ₹2.26 crore on Monday. The business is likely to witness a slight growth from the late-night shows. However, on Monday, the film registered its lowest single-day business. The Varun Dhawan starrer has amassed a total of ₹26.26 crore in the 4-day theatrical run.

Following its theatrical run, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is reported to debut on Zee5. The date of the streaming remains unknown. Most Hindi movies follow a 45-60-day period after theatrical release for the OTT release. This will coincide with the August 2026 release.

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