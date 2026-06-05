Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol's Crime Thriller Is 'Bold, Uncomfortable, But Necessary Film,' Say Netizens

Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol starrer has hit the theatres today, June 5. The film is clashing with Varun Dhawan's comedy drama Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Peddi. Owing to this, the theatres allotted fewer shows to the film. Despite that, the film is receiving positive reviews from the audience and is called an "uncomfortable" but "necessary" film to watch.

Bandar impresses netizens

Movie buffs who watched the early show have penned their reviews on X, encouraging people to watch the movie. A user wrote, "#Bandar is one of the boldest and most uncomfortable Hindi films in recent years. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film tells the story of Samar Mehra (Bobby Deol), a fading celebrity whose life turns upside down after he is accused in a serious legal case and ends up behind bars. Bobby Deol delivers a career-best performance, shedding his larger-than-life image and completely immersing himself in the role of a broken, vulnerable man. The supporting cast also shines, especially in portraying the morally grey world surrounding the protagonist. The film's biggest strength is its realism."

Another called the film necessary to watch in recent times. "Just watched #Bandar.... and I genuinely believe this is one of the most NECESSARY films of our time (From Hindi Cinema). The film addresses a subject that society can no longer afford to ignore. It explores how "gender-biased laws".. their misuse and the resulting legal battles can affect individuals, families, careers and even the justice system itself. While the film draws inspiration from real-world issues that continue to be debated, what impressed me most is that it doesn't merely take sides... it starts a conversation."

"#Bandar features #BobbyDeol in an INTENSE avatar, and he has delivered his performance with utmost HONESTY and shines on the big screen with his terrific act, the film opens up on a promising note with some really engaging scenes, but the screenplay ahead makes it up for an average watch! #BobbyDeol delivers a SMASHER in this one, you would'nt have expected him to come into this zone, he enters this GRITTY world, and hits the ball out of the park," a user wrote.

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All about Bandar

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under his banner Saffron Magicworks.