Peddi X Review: 'Zero Chemistry Between Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor, Film Is Colossal Disaster,' Say Netizens

Peddi X Review: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama has finally released in the theatre today, June 5. The film was expected to leave the audience in awe of the actor and the storyline, but it had the opposite effect on movie buffs. All those who watched the early show of the movie are calling out the plot and mistaking it for hero worship. They are also criticising the makers for using Janhvi as just a beauty prop in the film, with no strong character arc. The actress enjoys a huge fan base in the Hindi-speaking belt (North India) and has also proven her acting prowess in films like Ulajh, Good Luck Jerry, Mili and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Netizens are unhappy with Peddi

Movie buffs who watched the early show of the movie flooded X with their reviews and are seemingly unhappy. The film was one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026, but it didn't live up to fans' expectations and is now receiving mixed reviews from the audience.

A user wrote, "Dull execution overpowers #Ramcharan heroics. #Peddi is one of those films that mistakes hero worship for storytelling. Despite having a potentially powerful backdrop of caste discrimination, tribal identity and systemic oppression, the film repeatedly sidelines its most important themes in favour of glorifying its protagonist. #RamCharan is presented as virtually unbeatable at everything—cricket, wrestling, racing—leaving little room for tension, realism or emotional investment. One of the film's biggest drawbacks is its treatment of the female lead. #JanhviKapoor's character is poorly written, largely reduced to a glamour prop, while the romance track feels forced and uncomfortable. Certain scenes, particularly those involving consent, come across as regressive and outdated rather than romantic."

Another wrote, "After watching Peddi, you can't help but feel pity for Janhvi Kapoor. Sridevi would have never allowed her to act in such B-grade films in the South."

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A user compared Ram Charan and Janhvi's chemistry with Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni. "There’s zero chemistry between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi. Buchi Babu Sana genuinely wrote scenes that lean into harassment rather than building a believable romance like Pooja Hegde and Akhil in ME."

"#Peddi A COLOSSAL DISASTER OF EPIC PROPORTIONS! I walked into the theater expecting a ground-breaking cinematic masterpiece, but Peddi turned out to be an unendurable, loud, and utterly soul-crushing experience. The script is a chaotic mess. Director Buchi Babu Sana attempts to blend a rustic sports drama with loud commercial mass elements, but the fusion fails miserably. The storytelling is completely outdated. The pacing is a nightmare—the film drags endlessly across its massive runtime with scenes that feel completely disconnected from each other," a user wrote.

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A user wrote, "#Peddi is a perfect example of how to destroy a potentially engaging story with OUTDATED MASS FORMULAS, CRINGE-WORTHY ELEVATIONS, and PAINFULLY LOUD STORYTELLING. The film starts on a decent note, but quickly spirals into a chaotic mess filled with OVER-THE-TOP ACTION SEQUENCES, SENSELESS HERO WORSHIP, and scenes that seem designed purely for whistles rather than storytelling."

However, there were some who liked the movie and praised the performance of Ram Charan.

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