Updated January 19th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Bastar: Adah Sharma Seeks Blessings At Danteshwari Mata Mandir Ahead Of The Shoot In Chhattisgarh

A few days ago, the makers of Bastar unveiled the first look of the film, starring Adah Sharma in the lead role.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma | Image:Adah Sharma/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Kerala Story trio of actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen and director-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah have reunited for the next film Bastar: The Naxal Story. The film went on the floors last year in October and now, the team is going to kick-start the second leg of the schedule, but before making it to the sets, Adah took the blessing of Goddess Danteshwari Mata.

Adah Sharma is shooting in Chhattisgarh for Bastar

Taking to her Instagram handle, Adah shared the photos and videos from her visit to Goddess Danteshwari Mata Temple and shared that she began the shooting of the film on a positive note. In the first photo, she can be seen outside the temple in the traditional ensemble, followed by a video of the actress playing shankh.

Image
(A photo of Adah Sharma | Image: Adah/X)

"#Bastar Before movie shoot we went to seek blessings of Danteshwari Mata," read the caption.

A look at the posters of Bastar: The Naxal Story

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the three posters of the film which paint a grim picture. The first poster features Adah essaying the character of I.G. Neerja Madhvan. It shows her on the battlefield from the film as she brandishes a gun along with others. The second poster has a few men hung up on a road, and the third has the antagonist staring into the camera as the fire behind him rages.

(A poster of Bastar | Image: Instagram)

Talking about the film, director Sudipto Sen said: "After The Kerala Story unprecedented love and blessing -- we gathered the courage to bring out another deadly secret of independent India. It is from Bastar right at the heart of our country. The outrageous, heinous, and abominable truth which will shock you at the core of your existence. We strongly believe that we will get similar blessings and support you showered on us.”

(A poster of Bastar | Image: Instagram)

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. The film will be released on March 15.

With IANS Inputs

Published January 19th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

