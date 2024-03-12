×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Bastar Producer Vipul Shah On Adah Sharma Starrer: Film Explores Human Tragedy, Not Politics

Bastar will be hitting theatres in mid-March. Ahead of the same, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah made an interesting reflection on their approach to the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Edited by: Jyothi Jha
Bastar Teaser
Bastar Teaser | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Team Bastar is currently gearing up for the release of their film, scheduled to hit theatres in mid-March. The film will see The Kerala Story trio - comprising of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma - test their luck at the box office yet again, this time spotlighting the Bastar rebellion in 1910.

 

 

Vipul Amrutlal Shah says Bastar is not political

As per a PTI report, the recent song release event for Vande Veeram, saw producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah shed light on the team's approach to Bastar. Dismissing the assumption that the Naxalite backdrop to the film necessarily makes it a political drama. The producer instead revealed that their focus has been to highlight human tragedy above everything. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement


He said, "We didn't want to get into politics. We want to explore human tragedy. All politics is on one side and real sufferers are the common people. When will their pain come out in front of people? We usually swear at politicians and leave the issue but this real human tragedy needs to come forward. We are focusing on the people who are facing violence on an everyday basis... It is more about gun violence which we have concentrated on in the film."

Vipul Amrutlal Shah lauds the CBFC's approach to certifying Bastar

He said, “Whatever documents they asked for, we provided and gave every evidence. After scrutinising it, they called the experts. When the screening committee saw the film, they cleared the film after awarding ‘adult’ film certificate with some changes. Usually, there is a belief that the censor will stop such films but the board has very efficiently walked with us in this process. There were some things which could have been better. Still I feel they did a terrific job.”

 

 

Bastar will release in theatres on March 15.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

5 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

5 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

5 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

5 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

5 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

5 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

6 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

9 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

11 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rose Quartz, Amethyst: Versatile Crystals For Your Healing Journey

    Galleries10 minutes ago

  2. Bastar Producer Says The Film Explores Human Tragedy, Not Politics

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. James Anderson's hilarious reaction to ECB honouring his 700th wicket

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. Centre Declares Jammu Kashmir National Front as 'Unlawful Association'

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Tillu Square Actress Anupama Lands Kabaddi Player Manathi Ganesh Biopic

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo