Team Bastar is currently gearing up for the release of their film, scheduled to hit theatres in mid-March. The film will see The Kerala Story trio - comprising of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma - test their luck at the box office yet again, this time spotlighting the Bastar rebellion in 1910.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah says Bastar is not political

As per a PTI report, the recent song release event for Vande Veeram, saw producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah shed light on the team's approach to Bastar. Dismissing the assumption that the Naxalite backdrop to the film necessarily makes it a political drama. The producer instead revealed that their focus has been to highlight human tragedy above everything.

He said, "We didn't want to get into politics. We want to explore human tragedy. All politics is on one side and real sufferers are the common people. When will their pain come out in front of people? We usually swear at politicians and leave the issue but this real human tragedy needs to come forward. We are focusing on the people who are facing violence on an everyday basis... It is more about gun violence which we have concentrated on in the film."

Vipul Amrutlal Shah lauds the CBFC's approach to certifying Bastar

He said, “Whatever documents they asked for, we provided and gave every evidence. After scrutinising it, they called the experts. When the screening committee saw the film, they cleared the film after awarding ‘adult’ film certificate with some changes. Usually, there is a belief that the censor will stop such films but the board has very efficiently walked with us in this process. There were some things which could have been better. Still I feel they did a terrific job.”

Bastar will release in theatres on March 15.