After the success of The Kerala Story, director Sudipto Sen has kicked off his next project Bastar - The Naxal Story, which is also inspired by a real-life incident. The film stars Adah Sharma in the lead role of an IPS officer. It is slated to debut in theatres on March 15. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, which features Adah delivering a passionate speech.

Adah's monologue in Bastar teaser becomes a highlight

The over one-minute-long Bastar teaser opened with Adah seated on a chair as she talked about Naxalism in India. The actress went on to give a speech on camera about the Naxal attack in Bastar and how it took the lives of 76 military officials. She promises to avenge their deaths.

An intriguing look at Bastar - The Naxal Story

Earlier, the makers shared three posters of the upcoming film Bastar - The Naxal Story, offering a glimpse of the thrilling drama. One of the posters featured Adah leading an army bearing guns and looking furious. She donned military pants, a black commando T-shirt and a bandana.

The other two spine-chilling posters hint at brutal war scenes and bloodshed. The text on the poster read, "Bastar: The Naxal Story From the brave storytellers of The Kerala Story." The posters have managed to pique the excitement of the watchers.

The film is being produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, in association with Last Monk Media. Earlier scheduled for April 5 release, the film has now been preponed to March 15.