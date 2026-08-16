Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: 7 Dogs, Irumudi, Khalifa, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Insidious Out Of The Further, Paw Patrol The Dino Movie, One Night Only And More

Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: From much awaited regional titles Khalifa, Irumudi and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to fresh Hollywood films like One Night Only, Mutiny and Insidious: Out Of The Further, here are all the exciting theatrical releases to look forward to this week.

Khalifa

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Neil Nitin Mukesh star in Khalifa, which is about a man who crawls his way to the top of the gold smuggling world, which is full of criminals and powerful people.

Release date: August 20

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Insidious: Out Of The Further

The Insidious franchise is expanding further with the latest entry starring Amelia Eve and Brandon Perea. The much-awaited horror film promises to give fans the thrills.

Release date: August 21

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Irumudi

Telugu film Irumudi stars Ravi Teja as an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past. At his young daughter's plea, he undertakes a sacred 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha to reform his life, which intersects with a gripping crime thriller plot involving local threats to children.

Release date: August 21

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

The plot of the upcoming Malayalam film revolves around Ashley (Mamitha Baiju), who returns home from abroad, and Justin (Nivin Pauly), a carefree local man. When a wedding takes place next door and an unconventional age-gap romance sparks confusion and humour.

Release date: August 21

Yen Ennai Edho Seidhai

The Tamil romance-drama film Yen Ennai Edho Seidhai follows a broken young man trapped in emotional darkness who finds a reason to live when a woman named Madhu enters his life. The heartfelt drama stars Dominic Rosario Raj Anthony and Madhumitha Das.

Release date: August 21

Ameer Log

The lives of three carefree friends takes a turn when an old cook's secret recipe brings unexpected success their way. The Telugu comedy drama stars Hari Munnangi, Sasidhar Kocharlakota and Manoj Aavula.

Release date: August 21

One Night Only

In the romantic comedy One Night Only, premarital sex is outlawed in the US except for a single 12-hour exemption night a year. Pizza shop owner Owen (Callum Turner) and aspiring singer Allie (Monica Barbaro) cross paths while navigating chaotic hookup culture.

Release date: August 21

Mutiny

After his billionaire industrialist boss is murdered in front of him, Cole Reed (Jason Statham) is set up to take the fall for the crime, leaving him on the run as he works to uncover an international conspiracy. The action packed thriller arrives this week amid much anticipation.

Release date: August 21

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie

The PAW Patrol heads on a prehistoric adventure when dinosaurs return to Adventure City! As chaos unfolds, Ryder and the pups must team up with new dino friends to protect the city and restore balance. The animated film promises to be a treat for kids.

Release date: August 21

7 Dogs

An action-packed crime thriller centered around an international crime syndicate and a dangerous narcotic threatening to spread across the Middle East. The movie stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.