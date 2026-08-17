Ravi Teja Gets Trolled For Using Derogatory Term For Irumudi Child Actress Nakshathra, Internet Calls Actor 'Pervert'

Ravi Teja is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Irumudi. Ahead of it, he is busy promoting the film. During one such event, Ravi used a derogatory remark against child star Nakshathra, which didn't sit well with the people, and they took to their social media handles to express anger.

Ravi Teja calls co-star Nakshatra...

At a pre-release event, Nakshatra asked Ravi, “What nickname would you like to give me?” The actor said, "Munda". He repeated this twice, and when Nakshatra asked what it means, to this, Ravi replied, "I will tell you later."

For the unversed, Munda means overtly mature, and this word has been used as a term of endearment in the past for someone precocious. So, it is a derogatory word for women.

Soon after the video went viral, people started calling out the veteran actor.

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Internet trolls Ravi Teja

The actor received flak from the internet. A user wrote, "Orey chinna pillala meeda entra idhi (Hey, why are you saying this to a child?)" Another wrote, "What are you even saying?, that too to a child and also this is a devotional movie!! This is wrong on so many levels.” A third user wrote, "You have a daughter, would you describe her this way”.

A user explained, "Ladies, please don't misunderstand Ravi Teja garu. He was just saying she's 'muduru' enough to play as his heroine in a couple of years. Mana industry lo musali heroes alaage aalochistaaru. Artham chesukovaali."

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