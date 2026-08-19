Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol Starrer Struggles, Earns ₹30.75 Crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol starrer is performing poorly in India and overseas. The film opened at ₹5.75 crore and witnessed a spike on Saturday. However, it couldn't maintain the pace and suffered a major blow on Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, the film witnessed slight growth, but this didn't help the business.

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹2.25 crore across 6608 shows in India. This brings the net total to ₹30.75 crore and the gross collection to ₹36.54 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹50 lakh, taking the gross total to ₹6.75 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross stands at ₹43.49 crore.

Hema Malini reacts to Batwara 1947

Hema Malini recently penned a note after watching Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. She praised the film and Sunny's performance. She wrote on X, "I watched the movie “Batwara” yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today. It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate. Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta. Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour."

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Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India and the division of Punjab. Apart from Sunny and Preity Zinta, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan produces the film under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.