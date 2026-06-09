Batwara 1947 First Motion Poster Out: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer Tells Compelling And Tragic Tale Of Partition, To Release In August 2026
Lahore 1947, renamed to Batwara 1947, will hit the theatres a day before Independence Day in August 2026. It stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Lahore 1947 renamed to Batwara 1947: The makers of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's partition film have finally unveiled the first look of the movie. On Tuesday, the production house of the film, Aamir Khan Productions, released a motion poster introducing the characters.
Batwara 1947 first motion poster
Taking to Instagram, the production house shared the video and announced the release date of the film. The clip opens with a text, "In times of hatred and fear, he chose Courage." In the next frame, we can see Sunny, Preity and Shabana Azmi looking intense and raw. In the end, we can see Sunny standing with a burning torch, protecting his family.
The caption on the poster reads, “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch Batwara 1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026.”
The film also stars Ali Fazal in a pivotal role.
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All about Batwara 1947
Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film was first announced in 2023 and quickly caught attention because of its strong cast and period setting. Talking about the project, Aamir, as per a release, said, "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film." Batwara 1947 will release a day before Independence Day, that is, August 14.
Also Read: Bandar Box Office Collection Day 4: No Takers For Bobby Deol Starrer, Sees 70 Percent Dip On Monday
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