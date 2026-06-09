Batwara 1947 First Motion Poster Out: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer Tells Compelling And Tragic Tale Of Partition, To Release In August 2026

Lahore 1947 renamed to Batwara 1947: The makers of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's partition film have finally unveiled the first look of the movie. On Tuesday, the production house of the film, Aamir Khan Productions, released a motion poster introducing the characters.

Batwara 1947 first motion poster

Taking to Instagram, the production house shared the video and announced the release date of the film. The clip opens with a text, "In times of hatred and fear, he chose Courage." In the next frame, we can see Sunny, Preity and Shabana Azmi looking intense and raw. In the end, we can see Sunny standing with a burning torch, protecting his family.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The caption on the poster reads, “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch Batwara 1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026.”

The film also stars Ali Fazal in a pivotal role.

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All about Batwara 1947

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film was first announced in 2023 and quickly caught attention because of its strong cast and period setting. Talking about the project, Aamir, as per a release, said, "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film." Batwara 1947 will release a day before Independence Day, that is, August 14.