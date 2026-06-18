Batwara 1947 Teaser Out: Sunny Deol Starrer Gives 'Gadar Feeling' To Netizens, Laud Preity Zinta's Appearance

The makers have finally unveiled the teaser of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Batwara 1947 on Thursday, June 18. Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the film chronicles the tragic partition that divided a nation and impacted millions of lives. The teaser marks the return of Sunny Deol in the genre where he is seen fighting for his family's protection during the partition period.

Watch Batwara 1947 teaser

The over 1 minute video offers Sunny Deol in action, mouthing powerful dialogues when Abhimanyu Singh threatens him. In one of the scenes, when Abhimanyu asks Sunny if he wishes to fight, to this, he says, "Irada to nahi hai par aitraz bhi nhi hai," giving goosebumps.

The teaser also shows Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi in a vulnerable state. Blink-and-miss Ali Fazal and Karan Deol's appearance in the film.

The film marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Advertisement

Netizens react to Batwara 1947 teaser

After watching the teaser, the netizens flooded the comment section expressing that the film is giving a Gadar feeling. Some were excited to see Preity Zinta back in the acting game. Fans are dubbing the film a blockbuster. A user wrote, "Gadar Wali feeling....when u see train of 1947 and hear the honk, and Sunny Paaji running.....wow....goosebumps. This is meant for theatre." Another wrote, "Blockbuster loading batwara 1947 sunny deol lagatar 4 super duper hit movies." A third user wrote, "Preity Zinta After A Long Time in Cinemas."

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

The music is composed by AR Rahman while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. Earlier, talking about the film, Aamir Khan said, "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film."