Main Vaapas Aaunga: AR Rahman Laughs Off Viral Post Calling Vedang Raina-Sharvari Starrer 'Anti-National'

Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh, is performing well at the box office. With each passing day, the film is witnessing growth in the collection, because of which the theatre owners have increased the shows. While the audience is praising director Imtiaz Ali for gifting them with the romantic film. However, there were some who questioned the portrayal of Pakistan in the film. A user recently called the film "Anti-National". On seeing this, AR Rahman couldn't control and burst out into laughter (expressing through an emoticon). Yes, the veteran composer has reacted to the claims and dismissed the criticism.

AR Rahman reacts to 'Anti-National' claims

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahman re-shared the post on Stories. The text on the post reads, "Anti-National? Movie dares to show Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents." On seeing this, the composer simply re-shared the post with a laughing emoji.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Main Vaapas Aaunga is a period romantic drama, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh in a multi-generational story centred on the 1947 Partition of India.

AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali share a deep bond as they have worked on several movies together. Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the fifth collaboration between Rahman and Imtiaz after Highway, Rockstar, Tamasha and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Advertisement

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, the film saw 6.1 per cent growth from yesterday. On Wednesday, the film collected ₹1.75 crore across 2056 shows. This brings the net total to ₹10.05 crore and the gross to ₹11.98 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹50 lakh, taking the total to ₹6.75 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹18.73 crore.