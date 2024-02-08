English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 00:59 IST

Bawaal pair Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to reunite for Shashank Khaitan's next?

Post their direct-to-OTT release Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will reportedly be reuniting on-screen for director Shashank Khaitan's next project.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal was incidentally both Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's only release last year, followed by a brief and equally-timed cameo in family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Even as both actors have a major lineup of projects populating their 2024, recent reports suggest that the Bawaal pair are being considered for an on-screen reunion soon.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to reunite on screen?


As per an exclusive Pinkvilla report, Varun and Janhvi are set to reunite on screen for Shashank Khaitan's next project. While popular conjecture suggests that Janhvi may have replaced Alia Bhatt in the uber successful Dulhania franchise, the source in question asserts that Varun and Janhvi's project in the works is a fresh story altogether which will play to the much loved tropes of Bollywood romantic comedies. 

The source said, 'When it’s Shashank and Varun, everyone assumes the film to be a part of the Dulhania franchise. Over the last year, Shashank has developed a fresh romantic comedy with a quirky title and is in advanced stages of discussion with Varun and Janhvi to play the lead. It will be quintessential romantic comedy that the Hindi Film Industry is known for over the years." The source further added that the film is gearing up to go on floors in September of 2024 and eyeing a 2025 release.

What was the controversy surrounding Bawaal?


2023 release Bawaal was pegged as a romantic saga featuring a couple explore the complexities of their marriage. However, the film caught the internet's attention for all the wrong reasons. Foremost among these was the multiple points in the movie when love, marriage and relationships were equated with the Holocaust.

The controversy grew to a point where the Israeli Embassy in India issued a statement expressing being "disturbed by the trivialisation of the Holocaust". 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

