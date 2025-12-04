Because Of Him I Ruined My Career: Did Katrina Kaif Blame Ranbir Kapoor And His Family For Hitting A Professional Low After Breakup?

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's relationship has always enamored fans. Even though they ended up with different partners eventually, fans still ship them as one of the most desirable couples in Bollywood. While their affair fed many gossip columns for years, the breakup gave fans even more reasons to speculate as they never clarified why they broke up. From starting off seeing each other in the early 2010s to marriage talks in 2015 and breakup in 2016, the Jagga Jasoos pair navigated the highs and lows in their relationship over a six-year period.

While Katrina and Ranbir have maintained radio silence on their highly publicised and failed relationship, a journalist recounted how Katrina met her all broken after her breakup with Ranbir. In a recent interview with Zahra Jani, veteran journalist Pooja Samant said that the Tiger 3 actress hit a personal and professional low after her split. Katrina even thought that her career would come to an end since she had rejected several projects while being in the relationship.

Ranbir and Katrina reportedly broke up in 2016 | Image: X

Advertisement

“When we went to YRF Studios to interview Katrina, she was weeping, crying like anything. She was saying I have made a mistake, and I am responsible for my loss of work," Pooja said. “She was crying and telling us that she fell in love with him and then things didn’t work out, and now we are not together anymore. But because of him, I ruined my career," she added.

Ranbir and Katrina's leaked images from Ibiza vacation went viral online | Image: X

“She must have thought that after marrying Ranbir, she would have become a Kapoor family member, and she must have thought that they didn’t allow their daughters-in-law to work in movies, at least that’s how it was back then, now things have changed. She let go of a lot of films. She was very disappointed," Pooja recounted.

Advertisement