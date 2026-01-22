Before Border 2, Biggest Republic Day Openers At Box office In The Past 10 Years

Border 2 is all set to release on the big screens on January 23, ahead of Republic Day. The movie's star-studded cast includes Sunny Deol, who is the only returning actor from the original 1997 film, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Anya Singh and Sonam Bajwa. Border 2 is reportedly made on a budget of around ₹200 crore (including print and advertising cost) and its timed release, given the film's patriotic theme, is expected to earn the film a good opening at the box office on Friday.

As per trade experts Sumit Kadel and Rohit Jaiswal, Border 2 is certain to open at over ₹30 crore in India, but the numbers could touch ₹40 crore mark if the reviews are good and spot booking pick up. January 26 releases have traditionally opened well at the box office. With Border 2 coming out on the festive occasion, expectations are that it will take a spot in the list of biggest openers during the Republic Day weekend. Here are other releases that registered the best opening on Republic Day.

Advertisement

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan (2023) opened at ₹57 crore after releasing over the Republic Day weekend. It holds the record for the biggest day 1 gross for a Bollywood film that released during the Republic Day period. Pathaan attained a blockbuster status, collecting ₹1055 crore worldwide.

Padmaavat

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat released over the Republic Day period in 2018. Including paid previews, the film opened to ₹24 crore. It ended up becoming a blockbuster, collecting ₹585 crore worldwide.

Advertisement

Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action drama Fighter's opening day figures over the 2024 Republic Day holiday was ₹22.5 crore. Despite a good opening, the movie ended up as a flop, collecting ₹358.83 crore worldwide.

Raees

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees collected over ₹20 crore on its opening day after releasing on the R-Day weekend in 2017. Despite arriving in a clash with Hrithik's Kaabil, Raees dominated the box office run.

Airlift

Akshay Kumar's Airlift, a hostage rescue drama inspired by true events, opened to ₹12.35 crore in 2016. The film was a hit and collected ₹228 crore gross worldwide.

Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D opened to ₹10.26 crore over the Republic Day weekend in 2020. The numbers were curtailed because the Covid pandemic hit right after, affecting the film's run.

Manikarnika