Before Calling Kartik Aaryan 'Terrible Actor', Prashant Narayanan Roasted Ranveer Singh For 'Method Acting' In Padmaavat: Woh Aisa Koi Mindblowing Actor Nahi Hai...

Prashant Narayanan rose to fame with his villainous turn in Murder 2 (2011) opposite Emraan Hashmi. The part is inspired by serial killer Buffalo Bill in the cult classic Hollywood horror thriller The Silence Of The Lambs. Prashant added an edge to his portrayal, getting praise from fans. In a recent interview, he didn't hold back while criticising Kartik Aaryan and called him a "terrible actor" and an "extremely lucky person".

About Kartik, Prashant told Bollywood Bubble, “I think he is one of the most terrible actors we have over here, but an extremely lucky person. He is only surviving because of his parents' blessings. I feel that he is an extremely non-communicative and boosted by people around him kind of person. I liked him in the first film that he did.”

When asked why audiences continue to support Kartik's films at the box office if his acting is questionable, Prashant shared, “I don't know how many people are appreciating them, but I have seen people laughing at them. So, if you can make people laugh, that is a good enough thing. There is a difference between when you are laughing with somebody and when you are laughing at somebody. The Indian audiences are mostly laughing at somebody.”

While Prashant's comments on Kartik are now viral, this is not the first time when he has criticised a mainstream Bollywood actor. In an old interview, he had blasted Ranveer Singh. Prashant was asked how he felt about Ranveer saying that he went into a "dark space" while he essayed Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. To this, he responded, "Woh jhooth bol raha hai. Woh aisa koi mindblowing actor nahi hai ya woh koi mindblowing role nahi hai ki jahan pe aapko itna karna pad raha hai. Tu apna aa set pe, makeup hoga acchi tarah se, bas kaam kar. Yeh dark space mein jaana, yeh sab bakwaas ki baatein hai. Kahin na kahin justify toh karna padega na ki itne crore mil rahe hai. Croreon rupaye mil rahe hai kahin toh justify karna padega ki nahi. 2 mahine se bahut serious tha... Arey kyun serious tha, hospital mein tha kya?"

