Ranbir Kapoor Gives Clarity On Rift Rumours With Sanjay Leela Bhansali Due To Love & War Delays

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have teamed up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The magnum opus was announced back in January 2024, leading to immense excitement among fans. The film marks Bhansali's second collaboration with Ranbir after the actor's debut release Saawariya (2007) and Alia following her National Award-winning turn in 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Love & War will be Vicky's first project with the director. Alia has previously worked with her husband Ranbir in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva and Vicky in Raazi. Ranbir and Vicky have co-starred in Sanju.

Love & War is a period set drama | Image: Instagram

At the time of announcement, Love & War was slated to release on Christmas 2025. However, it did not release as planned. As per various reports, the movie has been pushed to 2027 now. While the team has been filming regularly on sets in Mumbai soon after Love & War was announced and went on the floors, reported script changes and reshoots have led to continuous delays. According to some unverified social media posts, the cast, especially Ranbir, who had earlier spoken about how difficult it was to work with Bhansali in Saawariya, is miffed with the time he has invested in Love & War, with the project still seemingly going nowhere. Some have even claimed that the movie may be shelved while others have speculated a rift between the cast members and the director.

Love & War cast with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Image: X

As rumours surround Love & War and its uncertain future, Ranbir was asked about the the movie. He shared that new updates will drop soon. He also praised Bhansali, calling him "best director in the last four decades", indirectly quashing beef rumours with him.

During his recent Instagram live session, the Animal star said, "I have been working very hard on the projects that I'm a part of. Love & War has been such an amazing experience. Working with Bhansali again who just blows my mind. A director who is just the best in the last four decades. It would be really special. You will get updates very soon," Ranbir shared.

