Chatha Pacha On OTT: Mollywood's WWE Style Movie Locks Streaming Date, Know When And Where To Watch

Chatha Pacha On OTT: Malayalam cinema's first hit of 2026, Chatha Pacha: The Ring Of Rowdies wooed fans in cinema halls after it released on January 22. Set in the world of in-ring wrestling, the movie features Roshan Mathew, Ishaan Shoukath, Arjun Ashokan and Vishak Nair in lead roles. They portray a group of youngsters from Mattancherry who, driven by their dreams and rivalries, decide to organise a WWE-style wrestling event to captivate the local community.

Billed as one of the first movies in India based on professional wrestling, Chatha Pacha is all set to begin its streaming journey and those who missed out on watching it on the big screens will now get to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

When and where to watch Chatha Pacha on OTT?

After hitting theaters in January, Chatha Pacha will begin streaming on Netflix from February 19. Originally released in theatres only in Malayalam, Chatha Pacha will be available online in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada as well. Excited movie fans shared their reactions on social media as Chatha Pacha's official digital debut date was announced by Netflix. “Can't wait for this (sic),” wrote one. Another said, “You outta watch it bro, this movie is too good to be missed (sic).”

Chatha Pacha is directed by Adhvaith Nayar | Image: IMDb

A unique world with never-seen-before characters

Apart from a group of male wrestlers, Chatha Pacha also introduces Carmen, who plays the film’s only female wrestler. Child actor Vedhika impresses in her role as Rosamma, the character around whom the film and the lives of the characters revolve. Chatha Pacha marks the directorial debut of Adhvaith Nayar. He has earned praise for his heartfelt storytelling and the way the plot and the characters come together and interact in the world of Chatha Pacha. Said to be made on a modest budget of ₹12-15 crore, the movie emerged as a hit, collecting nearly ₹19 crore gross in India and over ₹33 crore worldwide.