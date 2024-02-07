Updated January 28th, 2024 at 23:30 IST
Before Kartik Aaryan In Chandu Champion, Sushant Singh Rajput Wished To Do Murlikant Petkar's Biopic
Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in the biographical sports drama Chandu Champion. The biopic was initially one of the dream roles of Sushant Singh Rajput.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan is right now one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. After entertaining the audience with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy and Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s film Chandu Champion which is a biopic of war veteran Murlikant Petkar.
Do you know Sushant Singh Rajput’s connection with Chandu Champion?
Kartik’s next has a connection with the late Sushant Singh Rajput, who was initially slated to do a sports biopic based on the story of Murlikant Petkar. Sushant was drawn to Petkar's story and expressed his reasons for signing on to do the biopic while admiring Petkar's passion and his ability to overcome physical obstacles.
He once said, "The minute I heard his story I was on. I wanted to do it without a second thought. What an inspiring story! After playing Dhoni I’m looking forward to playing Petkar who never allowed his physical hurdles to stand in the way of his dreams. I like playing characters who dream big."
Advertisement
Now, Kartik Aaryan will be bringing Petkar's remarkable character to life, fulfilling Sushant's unfulfilled dream.
Kartik is undergoing rigorous training for the role while pushing himself to the limits as he trains in multiple sports that Petkar excelled in. The collaboration between Kartik and director Kabir Khan is expected to be an interesting and promising creative partnership. Kartik's physical transformation and dedicated preparation for the role are receiving praise and raising anticipation for the film.
Advertisement
More about Chandu Champion
Kartik’s Chandu Champion aims to bring this incredible journey to the silver screen, paying homage to a war hero turned Paralympic legend. For those who don’t know, Murlikant is India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Chandu Champion will clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency on June 14, 2024.
Advertisement
Published January 28th, 2024 at 23:10 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nestle reports December quarter (Q4) resultsWeb Stories5 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.