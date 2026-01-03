Before OMG 3, Akshay Kumar And Rani Mukerji Almost Starred In These Movies

Dil Bole Hadippa is among movies that Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji were eyed for as the lead pair | Image: Republic

Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji are said to be coming together for the third installment in the OMG franchise. The first part starring Akshay and Paresh Rawal dealt with the theme of religion. In the sequel, Pankaj Tripathi replaced Paresh while Akshay continued to be cast in the role of God and the theme was sex education in school curriculum. In the upcoming third installment, Rani Mukerji is said to be joining the Jolly LLB 2 star, effectively marking their first movie together. While an official confirmation on this project and its casting is awaited, the duo of Rani and Akshay has been approached to star in movies together as early as 1997.

Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji may finally come together in OMG 3 | Image: IMDb

Mulaqat - The shelved film

In 1997, Rani and Akshay reportedly signed on to do their first movie together. The project was titled Mulaqat. However, due to unknown reasons, the project got shelved. This is also the time when Rani was eyeing her debut in Bollywood. While Mulaqat didn't happen, the actress went on to feature in the 1998 hit Ghulam opposite Aamir Khan and got instantly noticed.

Awara Paagal Deewana

In Vikram Bhatt's comedy entertainer Awara Paagal Deewana, Rani was supposed to feature alongside Akshay. It is reported that Rani turned down the project.

It is said that Rani turned down Awara Paagal Deewana | Image: X

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

As per reports, the 2007 psychological horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa was initially meant to feature Akshay and Rani. However, the role of Avni was eventually played by Vidya Balan.

Rani was approached to play Avni in Bhool Bhulaiyaa | Image: IMDb

Heyy Babyy

Rani was reportedly approached for another Vidya Balan starrer. For Heyy Babyy (2007), Rani is said to the first choice to star opposite Akshay but she refused to take on the role.

Rani reportedly turned down Heyy Babyy opposue Akshay Kumar | Image: X

