Before OMG 3, Akshay Kumar And Rani Mukerji Almost Starred In These Movies
Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji have been eyed as the lead pair in a movie since the late 90s. In the coming time, they might finally share the screen space.
Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji are said to be coming together for the third installment in the OMG franchise. The first part starring Akshay and Paresh Rawal dealt with the theme of religion. In the sequel, Pankaj Tripathi replaced Paresh while Akshay continued to be cast in the role of God and the theme was sex education in school curriculum. In the upcoming third installment, Rani Mukerji is said to be joining the Jolly LLB 2 star, effectively marking their first movie together. While an official confirmation on this project and its casting is awaited, the duo of Rani and Akshay has been approached to star in movies together as early as 1997.
Mulaqat - The shelved film
In 1997, Rani and Akshay reportedly signed on to do their first movie together. The project was titled Mulaqat. However, due to unknown reasons, the project got shelved. This is also the time when Rani was eyeing her debut in Bollywood. While Mulaqat didn't happen, the actress went on to feature in the 1998 hit Ghulam opposite Aamir Khan and got instantly noticed.
Awara Paagal Deewana
In Vikram Bhatt's comedy entertainer Awara Paagal Deewana, Rani was supposed to feature alongside Akshay. It is reported that Rani turned down the project.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
As per reports, the 2007 psychological horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa was initially meant to feature Akshay and Rani. However, the role of Avni was eventually played by Vidya Balan.
Heyy Babyy
Rani was reportedly approached for another Vidya Balan starrer. For Heyy Babyy (2007), Rani is said to the first choice to star opposite Akshay but she refused to take on the role.
Dil Bole Hadippa
In 2009, Rani played the role of a cricketer who dresses up as a man to play professionally. Shahid Kapoor featured opposite Rani in the movie. However, it is said that Akshay was first approached to play the role but he turned it down.
