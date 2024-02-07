Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently announced his next venture, Love & War featuring a powerhouse cast including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. This film not only marks Bhansali's reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after 17 years but also signifies the acclaimed director's first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. The highly anticipated release is scheduled for Christmas 2025.

Did you know Imtiaz Ali envisioned Ranbir and Alia against the backdrop of a war film?

Interestingly, the concept of pairing Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a film set against the backdrop of war was initially envisioned by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali many years ago. During the promotion of their movie Highway, Imtiaz creatively brought together Alia and Ranbir in a video where they embarked on a journey aboard a truck.

In the clip, Ranbir questioned Imtiaz about the kind of film he would create with them. Imtiaz intriguingly responded with the vision of an outsider in a battle-type situation, shrouded in mystery and a girl with a well-known background exploring the dynamics of their relationship.

This resurfaced clip gained widespread attention on social media after Bhansali's announcement. The caption accompanying the viral clip read, “Imtiaz Ali saw the potential of Ranbir and Alia against a war backdrop YEARS AGO, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will now bring it to life. This is what dreams are made of ♥️.”

Imtiaz Ali saw the potential Ranbir and Alia against a war backdrop have YEARS AGO and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will now bring it to life. This is what dreams are made of ♥️ #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor #LOVEandWAR pic.twitter.com/786o5pvqKk — 🔗 (@mann_ke_fasane) January 24, 2024

More about Love & War

As for Love and War, the revelation followed recent reports from Pinkvilla, suggesting talks between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali about a potential project. Contrary to speculations, the film is not a spin-off to Inshallah. Described as an original love story, Bhansali aims to deviate from the intense tone of period dramas.

Love & War will not only witness the dynamic duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal reuniting on screen after Sanju but will also showcase the pairing of Ranbir and Alia, rekindling their on-screen chemistry from Brahmastra.