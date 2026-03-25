Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actor Rohitashv Gour Aka Tiwari Opens Up About Film's Flop Verdict: Audience Ne Sweekar Nahi Kiya

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the longest running TV serials. Its popularity made the actors featuring in it household names. The team behind the successful show brought its film adaptation, with additional star cast, to the big screens this year in February. However, despite the original cast and the makers putting their weight behind Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run, the movie turned out to be a commercial disaster.

Asked why the film reboot of Bhabiji... didn't work as the team would have expected, Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari, shared, "Reason yeh raha ki audience ne itna zyada ghar pe Bhabiji dekha hai TV par ki unko yeh raas nahi aaya ki isko bade parde par utara jaye. Unko laga ki yeh serial ka hi extended version hai, mere khayal se... Pata nahi unki kya interpretation rahi lekin unhone isko sweekar nahi kiya. Bahut badi ummed aur opportunity hoti hai hamare liye. But jo bhi hai..."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run will stream on ZEE5 in April | Image: Instagram

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