Updated 25 March 2026 at 20:41 IST
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actor Rohitashv Gour Aka Tiwari Opens Up About Film's Flop Verdict: Audience Ne Sweekar Nahi Kiya
After its underwhelming run in cinema halls, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run has locked its OTT debut for April 3.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the longest running TV serials. Its popularity made the actors featuring in it household names. The team behind the successful show brought its film adaptation, with additional star cast, to the big screens this year in February. However, despite the original cast and the makers putting their weight behind Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run, the movie turned out to be a commercial disaster.
Asked why the film reboot of Bhabiji... didn't work as the team would have expected, Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari, shared, "Reason yeh raha ki audience ne itna zyada ghar pe Bhabiji dekha hai TV par ki unko yeh raas nahi aaya ki isko bade parde par utara jaye. Unko laga ki yeh serial ka hi extended version hai, mere khayal se... Pata nahi unki kya interpretation rahi lekin unhone isko sweekar nahi kiya. Bahut badi ummed aur opportunity hoti hai hamare liye. But jo bhi hai..."
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Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run locks OTT release date
After its underwhelming run in cinema halls, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run has locked its OTT debut for April 3. The comedy entertainer will stream on ZEE5. The film takes the sitcom’s beloved characters - Vibhuti, Anita, Angoori and Tiwari - on a chaotic road trip filled with comedy, nostalgia and quirky twists. Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Mukesh Tiwari feature in pivotal special appearances. Shashank Bali has directed Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run. The movie will look to find a new lease of life on OTT.
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Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 20:41 IST