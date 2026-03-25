King: Shirtless Climax Scene Certain? Villain Abhishek Bachchan Flaunts His Lean Physique

Siddharth Anand's King is one of the most awaited Indian movies releasing this year. The cast of the film is absolutely stacked, with Shah Rukh Khan taking on the titular role alongside Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Rani Mukerji and more. In a major tease, Saurabh even shared that "70% of the film industry" is in King.

Another rumour floating around on social media about the movie is that the climax will feature lead actors in a shirtless fight scene. Shah Rukh and Abhishek, who plays the primary antagonist in King, will go head-to-head bare-bodied in the movie, as per unverified reports. This speculation appeared to gain legitimacy as Abhishek flaunted his physique in latest pictures circulating on social media. In the viral snaps, he appears more muscular than he used to some months back. It appears as if he bulked up and then cut down to appear lean onscreen.

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Holistic wellness coach and author Vrindda Bhatt dropped a picture with Abhishek as she gifted him her new book. What fans noticed was the Guru actor's physical transformation and his never-seen-before avatar. Netizens were stunned by his new muscular look and even praised his hard work to get in the shape he is in currently.

Abhishek Bachchan is getting in shape for King, viral pics suggest | Image: Instagram

A few months back, Abhishek was asked about his salt and pepper hairstyle and beard, Responding to the query, he confirmed that it was for King. “I am just flattered that you noticed that I have changed my look. Yes, I am currently shooting for my new film, which is called King,” he said.

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