Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 6 February 2026 at 23:37 IST

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fun On The Run And Vadh 2 Collectively Fail To Mint ₹1 Crore On Opening Day

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On the Run and Vadh 2 both got off to a poor start at the box office on February 6, with occupancy remaining below 7% all day.

Devasheesh Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On the Run and Vadh 2 released on February 6
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On the Run and Vadh 2 released on February 6 | Image: Republic

On February 6, modest budget films Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run and Vadh 2 released. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been a popular, long-running comedy TV show and now also has a big screen counterpart. On the other hand, Vadh 2 is a "thematic sequel" to the 2022 critically acclaimed thriller starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. Vadh 2 and BGPH: Fun On The Run had a good chance to start well at the box office, but the collections remained muted on day 1.

Also read: Border 2 Inches Closer To ₹300 Crore Mark, But Biz Continues To Decline

No takers for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain movie

The reviews of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On the Run have been mixed and the same reflected in its opening day collections. The comedy entertainer managed to collect just ₹25 lakh on day 1. The limited release and holdover titles like Mardaani 3 and Border 2 did not help the film's biz.

Also read: The Housemaid Locks India Streaming Date, Know When & Where To Watch

Advertisement

Occupancy through the day hovered around the 5% mark. The low numbers have indicated that fans of the TV show did not turn up in cinema halls to watch the Bhabiji film.

Vadh 2 stumbles at the start

Despite good reviews, Vadh 2 started out very slow at the office. The crime thriller minted just ₹75 lakh and the occupancy remained below the 7% mark all day. 

Advertisement

About the concept of the thematic sequel, Vadh 2 producer Luv Ranjan shared, "We are using the same actors and giving them new characters to give another message. We have basically created a new demon to show another evil in the society, and how a common man fights against it.”   

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 6 February 2026 at 23:37 IST