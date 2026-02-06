Updated 6 February 2026 at 23:37 IST
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fun On The Run And Vadh 2 Collectively Fail To Mint ₹1 Crore On Opening Day
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On the Run and Vadh 2 both got off to a poor start at the box office on February 6, with occupancy remaining below 7% all day.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
On February 6, modest budget films Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run and Vadh 2 released. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been a popular, long-running comedy TV show and now also has a big screen counterpart. On the other hand, Vadh 2 is a "thematic sequel" to the 2022 critically acclaimed thriller starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. Vadh 2 and BGPH: Fun On The Run had a good chance to start well at the box office, but the collections remained muted on day 1.
No takers for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain movie
The reviews of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On the Run have been mixed and the same reflected in its opening day collections. The comedy entertainer managed to collect just ₹25 lakh on day 1. The limited release and holdover titles like Mardaani 3 and Border 2 did not help the film's biz.
Advertisement
Occupancy through the day hovered around the 5% mark. The low numbers have indicated that fans of the TV show did not turn up in cinema halls to watch the Bhabiji film.
Vadh 2 stumbles at the start
Despite good reviews, Vadh 2 started out very slow at the office. The crime thriller minted just ₹75 lakh and the occupancy remained below the 7% mark all day.
Advertisement
About the concept of the thematic sequel, Vadh 2 producer Luv Ranjan shared, "We are using the same actors and giving them new characters to give another message. We have basically created a new demon to show another evil in the society, and how a common man fights against it.”
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 6 February 2026 at 23:37 IST