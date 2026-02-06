Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fun On The Run And Vadh 2 Collectively Fail To Mint ₹1 Crore On Opening Day

On February 6, modest budget films Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run and Vadh 2 released. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been a popular, long-running comedy TV show and now also has a big screen counterpart. On the other hand, Vadh 2 is a "thematic sequel" to the 2022 critically acclaimed thriller starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. Vadh 2 and BGPH: Fun On The Run had a good chance to start well at the box office, but the collections remained muted on day 1.

No takers for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain movie

The reviews of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On the Run have been mixed and the same reflected in its opening day collections. The comedy entertainer managed to collect just ₹25 lakh on day 1. The limited release and holdover titles like Mardaani 3 and Border 2 did not help the film's biz.

Advertisement

Occupancy through the day hovered around the 5% mark. The low numbers have indicated that fans of the TV show did not turn up in cinema halls to watch the Bhabiji film.

Vadh 2 stumbles at the start

Despite good reviews, Vadh 2 started out very slow at the office. The crime thriller minted just ₹75 lakh and the occupancy remained below the 7% mark all day.

Advertisement