Bhagyashree, who became a household name with her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya, recalled the time when she lost belief in herself and slipped into depression. In a recent interview, she opened up about her mental health journey and how she battled depression.

Belief in yourself is very important: Bhagyashree opening up about battling depression

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the veteran actress shared that she lost belief in herself and that was a phase of her life where her children were there with her. She added, "Avantika had gone to London, husband was doing very well so he was traveling a lot, his work took him out a lot and for me, it was almost an emptiness and I started questioning myself on who I am, what do I really like, what makes me happy, what makes me smile."

The actress was unable to recognise herself and used to ask herself looking in the mirror, "Would I like to be friends with who I see in the mirror and I said no." Asserting that self-belief is really important, Bhagyashree said that nowadays people very easily call the term ‘depression', but at that time she was not aware of the term.

Who helped Bhagyashree through the difficult phase?

The actress credited her daughter Avantika who helped her through the difficult times. She continued, "A lot of things that were left unspoken she spoke on my behalf after she said this is what you should do, she would talk to the family, and she said mom is going through this, and she would tell my friends that get mom out, and she needs to go out."

Opening up about what changed her narrative, the actress said, "I chose to live my life the way I want to and yeah that changed the narrative for me and that worked."

Bhagyashree was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan.